Russians hit highway in Kharkiv with KABs: two killed, number of injured rises to eight. PHOTOS (updated)
Russian occupation forces struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Fatalities and injuries have been reported.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Kharkiv was attacked with KABs — explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the strike hit the Shevchenkivskyi district," the statement reads.
Casualties and injuries
Later, the mayor reported information about the dead. Their number is currently being clarified.
"The hit was on one of Kharkiv’s busiest highways — several cars are on fire, and windows have been blown out in nearby buildings. People were inside the burning vehicles. The number of wounded and killed is being clarified," the mayor added.
At present, one person is reported killed and three wounded, one of them in serious condition.
Apartment buildings and private houses near the impact site were damaged.
UPDATE
Later, Syniehubov reported that those injured in Kharkiv include a 9-month-old girl. The number of wounded has risen to four. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.
At present, two people are confirmed dead.
Update
Later, Syniehubov reported that eight people were injured and two were killed in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian strike.
"The Russian army attacked one of the city’s main roads. This area contains only civilian residential buildings and an educational institution, and there are no military facilities," Syniehubov said.
Three people sustained blast injuries, including a 9-month-old girl. Another five people were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Medics provided all necessary assistance to everyone
Two men were killed.
Windows were blown out in nearby apartment blocks and private houses, and several cars caught fire. Emergency services continue working at the scene, handling the aftermath of the strike and documenting yet another crime by the occupiers.
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