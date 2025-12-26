Russia to keep striking railway infrastructure. Aim is to halt Ukraine-Poland logistics link – Flash

Russian occupation forces will continue to strike Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), a radiotechnology specialist and serviceman, said, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Two days ago, Shahed drones attacked a train and then attacked a repair crew; the day before yesterday, Shaheds attacked a railway bridge; last night, a locomotive depot was hit.

All these attacks are targeting the Kyiv-Kovel railway line," he said.

According to the serviceman, the enemy’s goal is to halt the operation of this logistics link between Ukraine and Poland.

See more: Russians continue to destroy Ukrainian logistics: ports and railways under drone attack. PHOTO

"Attacks will continue. Although Shaheds enter from Russia, I continue to insist that they are controlled from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

1. So that later no one is left gasping and groaning, like with the bridge in Maiaky, this railway line must be protected with electronic warfare (EW) and interceptor drones.

2. Using signals intelligence (SIGINT), we must officially confirm the operation of Shahed control points from Belarus and then take this to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

3. Until this line is protected, trains, cargo and passengers are in the risk zone," he added.

Read more: Russia has changed its tactics of striking Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, - Bild