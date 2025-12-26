Russians continue to destroy Ukrainian logistics: ports and railways under drone attack. PHOTO

Russian drones damaged ports in Odesa and a terminal in Mykolaiv, as well as a locomotive and a carriage on the Lviv railway. Despite the attacks, Ukraine's logistics and supply chains continue to operate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv under attack by the Russian Federation

The ports of Odesa region have been under continuous enemy attack throughout the night. As a result of drone strikes, elevators, warehouses of civilian enterprises, a barge, and ships flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged. Rescuers are extinguishing fires at the sites of the strikes. Port workers are continuing to assess the damage.

There are partial power outages, and repair crews are working to restore power.

Read more: Odesa under drone attack: infrastructure facility hit, no casualties (updated). PHOTO

A terminal in the Mykolaiv region was also hit by Russian drones. A ship flying the Liberian flag was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Repair work is ongoing.





Shelling of the railway

The drone attack damaged the Lviv railway near the Kovel station. A locomotive and a freight car were damaged, and the blast wave knocked out the windows of the locomotive depot workshop.

Ukrzaliznytsia employees are dealing with the aftermath.

Despite Russia's targeted terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues to function.

Read more: Russia hit with ballistic missiles and drones: air defense neutralized 73 targets out of 100. INFOGRAPHICS