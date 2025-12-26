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Russia hit with ballistic missiles and drones: air defense neutralized 73 targets out of 100. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia hit with ballistic missiles and UAVs: details of the December 26 attack

On the night of December 26, Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Yes, the enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea.

They also recorded launches of 99 UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea.

About 60 of them are "Shaheds".

The result of the work of the air defense forces

As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and 26 strike UAVs were recorded in 16 locations.

Read more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones: partial power outage in area

РФ била балістикою та БпЛА: подробиці атаки 26 грудня

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shoot out (17993) Anti-aircraft warfare (2238) Air forces (2091) Shahed (1473)
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