Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones: partial power outage in area

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and its suburbs with strike drones during the night. There was a partial power outage in the Mykolaiv district, but no casualties were reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"At night, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv and its suburbs with several strike drones, presumably "Molniya"-type UAVs. As a result of the attack, there was a partial power outage for subscribers in the Mykolaiv district. As of now, almost all consumers have been reconnected. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Strikes on Ochakiv

In the evening, the enemy struck the city of Ochakiv, presumably with MLRS.

Eleven private houses and eight cars were damaged. There were no casualties.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities four times with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

Read more: Russia attacked Sumy and Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region: infrastructure damage and casualties reported