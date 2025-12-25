Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, 17 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

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"A 51-year-old man was killed in Kharkiv, 14 men and one woman were injured; a 64-year-old man was injured in the village of Mytrofanivka, Dvorichanska community; a 56-year-old man was injured in the village of Podoly, Kurylivska community," the report says.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

Rockets - Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (number to be determined);

3 KABs;

2 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

2 Lancet UAVs;

5 Molniya UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

10 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, an apartment building, 3 private houses, 2 garages, and 2 cars were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, 3 private houses were damaged (in the village of Zolochiv).

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged (village of Mitrofanivka).

in the Kharkiv district, a car (village of Male Vesele), a service station (village of Podvirky), a civilian enterprise, a building, and a warehouse (town of Derhachi) were damaged;

in the Lozivsky district, a private house, warehouse premises and a car were damaged (village of Bashylivka).

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian forces attacked two districts of Kharkiv: critical infrastructure facilities were hit, one person was injured (updated)

Consequences of enemy strikes















Read also on Censor.NET: Heating and hot water supply restricted in Kharkiv due to shelling