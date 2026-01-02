Russians strike CHP plant in Kherson again

Over the first two days of the new year, Russian invaders carried out more than ten targeted strikes on the Kherson CHP plant, using drones and artillery.

Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Serhii Koretskyi said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy continues striking the CHP plant

"The Kherson CHP plant is again under Russian fire — artillery and drones. More than ten targeted strikes over the first two days of this year. Another attack this morning. Four hits. Our specialists are working on site as much as possible: assessing the extent of damage and planning next steps," the statement said.

Due to constant enemy attacks, the Kherson CHP plant can no longer operate normally. In view of this, specialists are considering different options to provide the city’s residents with heat.

"In particular, we have already delivered 1,000 electric heaters for residents. We will also provide another 500 heaters with gas cylinders. An additional 1,000 of the same kind have already been purchased, and we are waiting for delivery to hand them over to the city," Koretskyi added.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Sumy region 30 times: houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Kherson CHP plant’s operations were suspended due to Russian strikes.

Commenting on restoring the Kherson CHP plant’s operations, the city military administration said it is currently impossible to begin this work.

Read more: Collaborator Oleksandr Kobets, former head of the occupation administration in Kherson, received life sentence