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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Occupiers shelled Sumy region 30 times: houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged

The invaders shelled Sumy region 30 times: houses and cars were damaged

During the day, from the morning of January 1 to the morning of January 2, 2026, Russian troops carried out more than 30 shellings of 12 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the Sumy region.

The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy used artillery, FPV drones, and guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

  • Civil infrastructure damaged in the Krasnopil district;
  • In the Sumy district, a private house and a passenger car were damaged;
  • A private residential building was destroyed in the Seredyna-Buda district;
  • A private residential building has been destroyed in the Hlukhiv district.

See more: Enemy struck locomotive depot in Kovel. Carriages hit at station in Konotop. PHOTO

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Russian Army (12177) shoot out (18020) Sumy region (1904)
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