Enemy struck locomotive depot in Kovel. Carriages hit at station in Konotop. PHOTO
The year 2026 began with hostile attacks on the railway across the country, from Odesa to Sumy and Volyn.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on the depot in Kovel
According to him, the buildings of the locomotive depot in Kovel were damaged, with about seven hits by enemy drones recorded on the territory.
Strike on the station in Konotop
The Russian army also struck the station in Konotop, damaging freight cars.
In addition, the occupiers launched strikes with Shahed drones on the logistics infrastructure of Odesa region, where the threat of repeated attacks still remains, complicating restoration work.
"Ukrzaliznytsia" repair crews are dealing with the aftermath. The attack did not affect train traffic.
Consequences
What preceded it?
Earlier, Kuleba reported that Russia had attacked the ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones.
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