Railway infrastructure facilities have been damaged which can only be restored after victory, - Semenikhin on attack on Konotop. PHOTO

On the night of 2 October, the Russian military shelled Konotop in Sumy region. Residential and non-residential buildings and cars were damaged. There were no injuries or casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Artem Semenikhin to "Suspilne".

According to him, civilian infrastructure facilities, non-residential buildings, an apartment building, 2 private houses, a car, and an out-of-school education institution were damaged in the community.

"This is a heavy blow. The railway infrastructure facilities have been damaged which can only be restored after the victory. A lot of things have burned down. Everyone is alive, thank God," Semenikhin said on Suspilne. Studio.







As a reminder, from the morning of 1 October to the morning of 2 October 2025, Russian troops shelled 43 settlements in 21 territorial communities of Sumy region. Most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts.

