Konotop in Sumy region under massive Shahed attack: series of explosions reported

The city of Konotop in Sumy region has been under massive attack by Russian strike drones for the fifth consecutive day.

This was reported by Mayor Artem Semenikhin, according to Censor.NET.

He said explosions have been heard in the city since 6:00 p.m., with up to eight Shahed drones circling overhead.

"Points of invincibility are ready to receive people! Water, internet, heating, electricity!" he noted.

To recap, a series of explosions rocked Konotop in Sumy region on the morning of September 28. Two people were injured.

On the morning of September 29, Russian drones again attacked the city, with explosions reported.

