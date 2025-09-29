UAV attack on Konotop: explosions heard, water supply suspended

On Monday morning, 29 September, Russian drones attacked Konotop in the Sumy region. Explosions were heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city's mayor, Artem Semenikhin.

According to the mayor, the first explosion occurred at around 11:00 a.m. The attack caused problems with the water supply.

"There was another explosion... As a result, the water supply to the city has been cut off. Except for two neighbourhoods. I hope you have a stockpile," Semenikhin said.

Shortly afterwards, he reported that an enemy drone had been spotted in the sky above Konotop.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain in shelters and follow safety rules during air raid alerts.

Later, Semenikhin reported that "Vodokanal" employees had managed to restore the water supply.

