Konotop was attacked by "Shaheds": transport infrastructure damaged, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

A series of explosions occurred in Konotop, Sumy region, on the morning of 28 September.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Artem Semenikhin, Censor.NET reports.

The first explosions were reported at 8:25 am. There were enemy "Shaheds" over the city.

According to local media, there are preliminary injuries.

Later, the mayor of the city said that a tram was damaged in the centre of Konotop as a result of the attack. There were no casualties.

The massive attack on the town of Konotop continues as of 9:40 am.

Later, the RMA reported that Russian drones attacked the Konotop district.

Two injured civilians, a man and a woman, sought medical attention. They initially suffered minor injuries and are being examined by doctors.

All necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack, while observing safety measures.

