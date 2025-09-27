Russian troops attacked gas workers while they were clearing up after shelling in Sumy region: service vehicle was destroyed. PHOTO

Russians attacked gas workers in the Sumy region.

This was reported on Facebook by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhii Koretsky, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the emergency crew arrived after another Russian air strike in one of the villages to localise the damage to the gas networks.

Also read: In the morning, the enemy attacked the residential sector of Sumy community

"And during emergency repairs, the enemy deliberately sent a drone at the company car of gas workers. Fortunately, our colleagues survived. The car was destroyed. This is pure terrorism.

Even in such difficult conditions in the frontline regions, our colleagues work in an enhanced mode. After all, gas is the only way to cook food, heat water or heat a home in most settlements. This is courage and dedication," explained Koretsky.