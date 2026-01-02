Collaborator Oleksandr Kobets, former head of the occupation administration in Kherson, received life sentence

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and Security Service investigators, collaborator Oleksandr Kobets, former head of the occupation administration in Kherson, was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation established that before the start of the full-scale war, he lived in Kyiv, where he was involved in commerce and had close ties with representatives of the Russian Federation, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

In March 2022, Kobets illegally left our country and, via third countries, arrived in Kherson, which had been captured at that time.

There, the Russian occupiers appointed him head of the occupation administration and tasked him with spreading the Kremlin regime in the port city. Having received his "position," Kobets immediately began preparing a pseudo-referendum on the "annexation" of the region to the Russian Federation.

The Gauleiter also introduced Russian "legislation" in the occupied municipal institutions and social facilities, in particular in schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

According to the case file, the traitor coordinated his criminal activities with another traitor, Volodymyr Saldo, and curators from Moscow.

Shortly after his appointment, the ruscists removed Kobets from his position as occupation mayor of Kherson and sent him to Henichesk with a demotion to set up local fake Russian authorities.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the court found the perpetrator guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

high treason committed under martial law;

collaborationist activities.

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