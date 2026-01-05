Russia deliberately struck American company in Dnipro, Sybiha says

Russia deliberately targeted a civilian sunflower oil production facility in Dnipro owned by an American company.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. He said this was not the first case - Russia had previously attacked Boeing offices in Kyiv, facilities of electronics manufacturers in Zakarpattia, and other U.S.-owned businesses in Ukraine.

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Massive strike on critical infrastructure

Ukraine’s foreign minister stressed the need to strengthen air defenses and increase international pressure on Russia following the overnight attack.

Overnight on January 5, 2026, the enemy struck Ukraine with:

nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles and guided S-300 missiles launched from Russia’s Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

165 attack UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, and others—about 100 of them Shaheds.

Chernihiv was also hit by ballistic missiles and drones, with one of the city’s enterprises damaged. A massive missile strike was carried out on the Kyiv region; a civilian was killed in the Fastiv district, and Slavutych was left without electricity. All critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power.

Read more: Team of power engineers in Dnipro attacked by residents of buildings whose electricity had not been cut off earlier

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry position

Andrii Sybiha stressed that each such attack should remind partners that there can be no pauses in supporting Ukraine.

"Strengthening air defenses and increasing pressure on Moscow remain critically important," he added.

The minister also emphasized active cooperation with the United States and European partners to strengthen Ukraine and achieve peace.

See more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto roads, Russians bombed American property

300 tonnes of oil spilled onto roads

As we reported earlier, a Russian drone attack caused 300 tonnes of oil to spill onto roads in Dnipro. Mayor Borys Filatov said that because of this, traffic along Naberezhna will be impossible for about two to three days.

"Follow the city council’s official resources. We will provide updates on public transport routes and road closures," Filatov advised.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in several regions and struck a power generation facility in the Donetsk region.

See more: Large-scale fire in Dnipro: enemy hit storage facilities, including medical supplies. PHOTOS