Large-scale fire in Dnipro: enemy hit storage facilities, including medical supplies. PHOTOS

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Dnipro as a result of a rocket attack in the morning. The State Emergency Service's aviation unit was called in to extinguish the fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"The Russians bombed businesses again. They burned a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a warehouse with tyres," Filatov said.

According to the State Emergency Service, work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath. 114 rescuers and 35 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the site. Rescue aircraft have been called in to help extinguish the fire.

See more: Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack











Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions rock Dnipro: enemy attacks with drones and ballistic missiles