Enemy attacks Synelnykove and Nikopol districts over day, leaving two injured
Over the course of January 2, Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured.
Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said this, Censor.NET reports.
Attacks on the Synelnykove district
The enemy attacked the Synelnykove district with drones, hitting the Slovianka and Vasylkivka communities.
A man and a woman were injured.
The attacks set a car on fire. Two private houses were also damaged.
Attacks on the Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the occupiers struck with FPV drones and artillery. The district center, as well as Marhanets and the Pokrovske and Myrove communities, came under attack.
A private enterprise and a power line were damaged.
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