Enemy shelled Nikopol district at night: houses damaged. PHOTOS
On the evening and night of 1 January, the enemy continued its attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram channel by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Where was it loud?
According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy terrorised the district centre, Pokrovska, Myrivka, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities.
"They used FPV drones and artillery," the report said.
Consequences
Four private houses, two outbuildings, a car, 12 solar panels, and gas pipelines were damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.
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