Enemy attacks four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, injuring four. PHOTOS

Over the course of Wednesday, December 31, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people were injured, and damage was reported to the infrastructure.

This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of the Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, occupiers opened fire with artillery and targeted the area with FPV drones. The district center and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov (urban and rural), and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit. A community cultural center and a private home were damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Shelling of the Pavlohrad district

In the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district, a private house caught fire after a UAV attack. Two more houses were damaged. Two outbuildings and several cars were also damaged. A 41-year-old woman was injured and will recover at home.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

See more: Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Attacks on the Synelnykove district

In the Dubovykivka community of Synelnykove district, two private houses and two cars were on fire after Russian UAV attacks. Three more houses were damaged. Three men aged 35, 59 and 46 were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Shelling of the Kryvyi Rih area

Occupiers also struck the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih area with a drone, damaging solar panels.

According to updated information, the invaders sent UAVs toward Kryvyi Rih overnight. An enterprise was damaged there.

See more: Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS