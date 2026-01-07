Russia attacked Dnipro with drones: seven people injured, including two children

On the evening of 6 January, Russian troops carried out a massive drone attack on Dnipro. According to Censor.NET, the strikes hit residential areas of the city and educational institutions.

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As a result of the shelling, seven people were wounded, including two children.

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, reported on the consequences of the attack. According to him, damage was recorded in several areas of the city at once.

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Damage to residential buildings

The blast wave shattered windows in more than ten multi-storey buildings. The total number of damaged windows could reach several hundred or even around a thousand. Most of the victims suffered severe stress, but some people were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds by doctors.

Cars were also burned and damaged as a result of the attack. Damage to heating network elements was recorded near one of the residential buildings.

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Attacks on educational institutions

A vocational and technical educational institution was also hit. Damage was caused to the workshop buildings and student dormitory, and firefighters have already extinguished the fire on the premises.

In addition, two kindergartens and one school were damaged as a result of the attack.

Earlier that evening, Russian occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Mykilsk in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region. Four civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of the air strike.

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