Occupiers strike village in Zaporizhzhia region with KAB: casualties reported

On the evening of 6 January, Russian occupation forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Mykilske in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were injured as a result of the strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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According to the head of the region, a residential building was destroyed and a car was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Four people were injured – a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and two children – a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. All the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

UAV attack on regions of Ukraine

On the evening of 6 January, Russian troops launched attack drones to strike Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Russians lowered the height of "Shaheds"

Ivan Fedorov also reported that the occupiers had changed their tactics for using drones in Zaporizhzhia.

According to him, "Shaheds" are now launched at an altitude of 250 metres, whereas previously they flew at 3-4 thousand metres. Fedorov emphasised that the situation on the front line is analysed daily and new elements of defence for the city and region are being built, in particular anti-tank ditches.

Read more: Ruscists attacked police car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: three law enforcement officers injured