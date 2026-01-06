Ruscists attacked police car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: three law enforcement officers injured
Russian occupiers attacked a police car in Zaporizhzhia, injuring law enforcement officers.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The invaders attacked the service vehicle with an FPV drone. At that time, law enforcement officers were driving along the motorway in Vozdvyzhivka.
"Three people were injured in the attack: a 46-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.
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