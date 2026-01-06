Ruscists attacked police car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: three law enforcement officers injured

Russian occupiers attacked a police car in Zaporizhzhia, injuring law enforcement officers.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The invaders attacked the service vehicle with an FPV drone. At that time, law enforcement officers were driving along the motorway in Vozdvyzhivka.

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"Three people were injured in the attack: a 46-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

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