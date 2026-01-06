Resident of Dobropillia killed as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk,Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, killing one person.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 6 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was killed and five private houses were damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed in Sviatohirsk. In the Mykolaiv community, an enterprise, a shop, and vehicles were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Kramatorsk. A house was damaged in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 13 times during the day. Sixty-eight people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO