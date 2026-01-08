Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: residents advised to limit mobile phone use

A large-scale power outage occurred in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Specialists from the energy company are already working to restore and stabilise the system. Water supply and hospitals have been switched to generators, and critical infrastructure is functioning.

As of 11:10 p.m., 120 points of invincibility have been set up in the city, where residents can get help and charge their devices.

Read more: Russia launches attack drones at Ukraine on evening of January 7 (updated)

Energy sector activities and critical infrastructure

Currently, Oblenergo specialists are working to determine the nature of the damage and stabilise the system.

Please remain calm. Together, we will overcome this," "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" said.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia reported an immediate response to the power outage:

all trains switch to backup traction,

signalling and communication systems operate from backup power supplies,

stations are powered by generators,

hot tea, chargers and Starlink are available at points of invincibility.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages possible after Russian UAV attack - Vilkul

Mobile communication issues and recommendations

Due to the large-scale outage, mobile communications are operating in emergency mode. Base stations have been switched to battery power, which will last for approximately 8 hours. Operators are working with local authorities to deploy generators to maintain communications.

Residents are urged to limit their use of mobile communications unless absolutely necessary and to use national roaming, GPON or internet messengers. Due to network overload, there may be a temporary deterioration in communication quality, wrote Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram.

He also added that due to the power outage, the air raid siren cannot be heard in the city. In the event of an air threat, the Zaporizhzhia region patrol police will inform residents via loudspeakers.

Read more: Ukrenergo says one more group may be added to hourly outage schedules due to severe frost

Earlier, we reported that due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure on the evening of 7 January, a blackout also occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Due to the massive power outage, the metro in Dnipro completely stopped working, forcing staff to rescue passengers from underground traps. Regional authorities report that key infrastructure facilities have been shut down, which directly threatens the stable water supply to large districts.

Read more: Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts introduced, metro service suspended in Dnipro