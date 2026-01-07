Russia launches attack drones at Ukraine on evening of January 7 (updated)

On Wednesday evening, January 7, Russian forces launched attack drones toward Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air defense forces have been put on heightened alert to repel the threat.

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Movement of enemy UAVs.

At 7:00 p.m., UAVs were reported coming from the north heading for Kryvyi Rih.

At 7:16 p.m., UAVs were reported coming from the south heading for the city of Zaporizhzhia.

At 7:32 p.m., an enemy reconnaissance UAV was reported in southern Mykolaiv region. Assets were deployed to shoot it down.

At 7:44 p.m., UAVs were reported coming from the south-east heading for Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 8:35 p.m., UAVs were reported heading for Kramatorsk.

At 8:39 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported coming from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, heading northwest.

Updated information

At 8:55 p.m., UAVs were reported in Kherson region heading north, vector toward the city of Kryvyi Rih.

At 9:01 p.m., drones were reported in Sumy region, passing by Khotin.

At 9:15 p.m., UAVs were reported coming from the south toward Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 9:27 p.m., UAVs were reported coming from the east toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 10:15 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward Donetsk region.

At 10:22 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of January 7, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times, with damage reported.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages possible after Russian UAV attack - Vilkul