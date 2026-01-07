In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages possible after Russian UAV attack - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, water supply disruptions are possible after a Russian attack: people were wounded, and emergency power outages are also possible.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a message by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

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Russia shelled Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered drones.

"Serious emergency power outages are possible. Just in case, please stock up on water and charge your gadgets. We will keep everything that can be kept running on generators running. All Points of Invincibility are operating in the city," Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

On the evening of January 7, the city came under a massive attack by jet-powered Shahed drones. Civilian infrastructure facilities and a private enterprise came under enemy fire.

As a result of the attack, eight people were wounded. Two of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are currently fighting for their lives, while the others have been provided with the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russian drones attack Ukraine: situation as of evening of January 5 (updated)

Infrastructure damage

Local authorities report that the strikes targeted civilian facilities, causing infrastructure damage and creating risks to the stable functioning of the city’s networks.

According to Vilkul, the attack was not a one-off. Enemy drones continued moving toward the city, so residents were urged not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters. Emergency and municipal services are working to clear up the aftermath of the strike and stabilize the situation.

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of January 7, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times, with damage reported.

Read more: Enemy attacking Kharkiv with missiles: at least 5 strikes have been recorded (updated)