Russian drones attack Ukraine: situation as of evening of January 5 (updated)

On the evening of Monday, January 5, Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with attack drones.

Due to the threat of enemy drones, an air raid alert has been issued in a number of regions, Censor.NET reports. Air defense forces have been put on heightened readiness. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat.

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Enemy drone movements

At 6:58 p.m. – enemy drones were spotted in the Kharkiv region, near Kupiansk.

At 7:04 p.m. – UAV movements were reported:

in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Horodnia;

a UAV heading toward Kharkiv.

Updated information

At 8:30 p.m. – the Air Force reported UAV movements:

in the Chernihiv region, near Semenivka;

in the Kharkiv region, heading toward Balakliia.

Updated information

At 9:20 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

At 9:29 p.m. – a guided aerial bomb heading toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.

: At 9:31 p.m. – repeat launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that throughout Monday, January 5, Russian invaders attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people, including a child, were injured in the attacks.

See more: Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: two fires recorded in the city. PHOTOS