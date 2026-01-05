Russian drones attack Ukraine: situation as of evening of January 5 (updated)
On the evening of Monday, January 5, Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with attack drones.
Due to the threat of enemy drones, an air raid alert has been issued in a number of regions, Censor.NET reports. Air defense forces have been put on heightened readiness. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat.
Enemy drone movements
At 6:58 p.m. – enemy drones were spotted in the Kharkiv region, near Kupiansk.
At 7:04 p.m. – UAV movements were reported:
- in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Horodnia;
- a UAV heading toward Kharkiv.
Updated information
At 8:30 p.m. – the Air Force reported UAV movements:
- in the Chernihiv region, near Semenivka;
- in the Kharkiv region, heading toward Balakliia.
Updated information
At 9:20 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.
At 9:29 p.m. – a guided aerial bomb heading toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.
: At 9:31 p.m. – repeat launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.
Take care and stay in safe places!
- Earlier, we reported that throughout Monday, January 5, Russian invaders attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people, including a child, were injured in the attacks.
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