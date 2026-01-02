Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: two fires recorded in the city. PHOTOS

Zaporizhzhia was attacked by Russian drones at night. At least two fires were recorded in the city, as reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

The regional head released the first information about the fire at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday. He added a photo to the message showing a fire near a five-storey residential building.

Later, Fedorov reported another fire in one of the city's districts, which was caused by an enemy attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

At 00:12 a.m., Fedorov reported that no strike-type UAVs were observed over Zaporizhzhia. Fedorov also added a video showing the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Preliminarily, the enemy launched nine strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Drone attack

On the evening of Thursday, 1 January, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

At 00:06 a.m., there was a report of a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Earlier, we reported that Russia had attacked the ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones.

Watch more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged (updated). VIDEO