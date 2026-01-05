Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, including 9-year-old girl

During Monday, January 5, Russian invaders attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people were injured in the attacks, including a child.

Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Nikopol district

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities came under fire.

Two people were injured in the attacks: a 9-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman. They will receive outpatient treatment.

A community center, two private homes and two outbuildings, three greenhouses, cars, a moped, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: greatest destruction in Fastiv district. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

The enemy also attacked Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka, Mykolaivka and Bohynivka communities, deploying UAVs there

A 41-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured. They received assistance at the scene. Three houses and a car caught fire.

Attack on the Kryvyi Rih district

In the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, the Russian army struck with an FPV drone.

See more: Enemy shelled Nikopol district at night: houses damaged. PHOTOS