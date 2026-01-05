Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, including 9-year-old girl
During Monday, January 5, Russian invaders attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people were injured in the attacks, including a child.
Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling of the Nikopol district
Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities came under fire.
Two people were injured in the attacks: a 9-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman. They will receive outpatient treatment.
A community center, two private homes and two outbuildings, three greenhouses, cars, a moped, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Shelling of the Synelnykove district
The enemy also attacked Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka, Mykolaivka and Bohynivka communities, deploying UAVs there
A 41-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured. They received assistance at the scene. Three houses and a car caught fire.
Attack on the Kryvyi Rih district
In the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, the Russian army struck with an FPV drone.
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