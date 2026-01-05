Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: greatest destruction in Fastiv district. PHOTOS

Last night, the Kyiv region was again subjected to enemy attacks. The consequences were recorded in four districts of the region. One person was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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Russian strike on Slavutych

As noted, an apartment building was damaged in Slavutych, Vyshhorod district. Residents were quickly evacuated and temporarily housed in a warming centre at the city hospital. There were no casualties.

"Due to the attack, the city was left without centralised electricity supply - almost 8,500 families were left without light. Energy workers immediately began restoration work, critical infrastructure was switched to backup power, heat and water are being supplied, and social institutions are operating on generators. I would like to thank the State Emergency Service for their prompt and coordinated work. After all the necessary safety measures were completed, residents were able to return to their homes. The situation is under control," the statement said.

Read more: More than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod have been without electricity for four days: restoration work is continuing non-stop. PHOTOS

Strike on Fastiv

The Fastiv district suffered the most damage. Fourteen private houses and one apartment building, six garages, industrial and storage facilities, and four cars were damaged. A local resident was killed in the village of Kozhukhivka as a result of the attack. State Emergency Service rescuers had been working through the night: fires were extinguished, and emergency services are restoring power supply in settlements where the network has been partially cut off.

Strike on Obukhiv district

In the Obukhiv district, the blast wave damaged the windows of a private house. In the Brovary district, a residential building and a car were damaged. There were no casualties in these areas.











"In total, nearly three dozen objects were damaged in the region - residential buildings, transport, industrial premises and energy facilities. All services are working in an enhanced mode. The police, the State Emergency Service, energy and utility workers are on site, providing assistance to people.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: medical facility damaged, one person killed (updated). PHOTO

The enemy is again trying to intimidate us and leave us without light and peace. But Kyiv region is holding on," emphasises the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 5 January, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Debris was found in the Obolon district. A medical facility was damaged and one person was killed.

In Chernihiv, a business was attacked, and houses and garages were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, a man was killed in an enemy attack, and Slavutych was left without power.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked with 9 missiles and 165 UAVs. 137 drones were destroyed.

Read more: Energy facilities in Kyiv region came under attack