Enemy attacked with 9 missiles and 165 UAVs. 137 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 5 January 2026, the enemy attacked Ukraine with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions, as well as 165 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 100 of them were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 137 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, centre and east of the country.

Read more: 176 enemy UAVs out of 205 have been destroyed. There are hits in 15 locations, - Air Force

Consequences

Ballistic/anti-aircraft guided missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, with debris falling at 9 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 5 January, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Debris was found in the Obolonskyi district. A medical facility was damaged and one person was killed.

In Chernihiv, an enterprise was attacked and houses and garages were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, a man was killed in an enemy attack, and Slavutych was left without power.

Read more: Energy facilities in Kyiv region came under attack