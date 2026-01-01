176 enemy UAVs out of 205 have been destroyed. There are hits in 15 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 1 January 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 205 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 130 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 176 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Read more: 101 enemy UAVs out of 127 destroyed, with hits in 11 locations, - Air Force

Consequences

Twenty-four strike UAVs have been recorded hitting 15 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Keep to the safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.

It was also reported that the enemy had struck Lutsk with drones, causing a fire in the city.

Later, it became known about a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Volyn. In particular, several dozen UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities, with some hits.

The enemy also attempted to strike Rivne Oblast, but no consequences were reported there.

Read more: Enemy upgrades strike drones for ultra-low-altitude attacks: AFU change the counter-drone system, Syrskyi says