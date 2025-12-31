101 enemy UAVs out of 127 destroyed, with hits in 11 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 31 December 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 127 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 80 of which were "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did the air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Are there hits?

Twenty strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.

"The enemy is continuing its drone attack. Combat operations are ongoing. Keep to the safety rules!" the Air Force emphasises.