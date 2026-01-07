Russians launch massive attack on Kryvyi Rih: eight injured, two in serious condition

Today, January 7, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A massive attack on the city. We know everything; we are already working.

Information hygiene. Take care of yourselves — there are still Shaheds in the air and ballistic missiles from Crimea," the statement said.

See more: Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: homes and infrastructure damaged, two injured. PHOTOS

Injured

It is reported that three people are currently known to have been injured. They have already been taken to hospital. The injured are in moderate condition.

Updated information

Later, Vilkul reported that, according to the latest data, eight people are known to have been injured; two of them are in serious condition and are in the operating room.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, said, two private enterprises were damaged in the UAV attack. Infrastructure was also damaged in Kryvyi Rih district.

Read more: Ruscists strike infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih