Russians launch massive attack on Kryvyi Rih: eight injured, two in serious condition
Today, January 7, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih.
This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"A massive attack on the city. We know everything; we are already working.
Information hygiene. Take care of yourselves — there are still Shaheds in the air and ballistic missiles from Crimea," the statement said.
Injured
It is reported that three people are currently known to have been injured. They have already been taken to hospital. The injured are in moderate condition.
Updated information
Later, Vilkul reported that, according to the latest data, eight people are known to have been injured; two of them are in serious condition and are in the operating room.
As the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, said, two private enterprises were damaged in the UAV attack. Infrastructure was also damaged in Kryvyi Rih district.
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