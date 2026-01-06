Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: homes and infrastructure damaged, two injured. PHOTOS
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih during the day and continued their attacks on the Nikopol district in the morning, using FPV drones and artillery. Two people were injured in the Synelnykove district.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Kryvyi Rih district
During the day, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. No casualties were reported.
Nikopol district
The aggressor targeted the district with FPV drones and artillery.
It hit:
- Nikopol,
- Chervonohryhorivka community,
- Pokrovske community,
- Marhanets community,
- Myrove community.
An industrial enterprise, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a bus and trucks, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries.
Synelnykove district
Meanwhile, in the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone. They are a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.
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