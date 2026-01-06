Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region: homes and infrastructure damaged, two injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih during the day and continued their attacks on the Nikopol district in the morning, using FPV drones and artillery. Two people were injured in the Synelnykove district.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih district

During the day, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. No casualties were reported.

See more: Enemy shelled Nikopol district at night: houses damaged. PHOTOS

Nikopol district

The aggressor targeted the district with FPV drones and artillery.

It hit:

Nikopol,

Chervonohryhorivka community,

Pokrovske community,

Marhanets community,

Myrove community.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, including 9-year-old girl

An industrial enterprise, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a bus and trucks, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries.

Synelnykove district

Meanwhile, in the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone. They are a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

See more: Enemy shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two people were wounded and houses were destroyed. PHOTOS













