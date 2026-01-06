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Ruscists strike infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih
Russian occupation forces struck Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Kryvyi Rih Defense Council head Oleksandr Vilkul reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known?
The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat.
Later, explosions rocked Kryvyi Rih.
Aftermath
"An infrastructure facility was hit. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Vilkul added.
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