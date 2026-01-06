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News Explosions in Kryvyi Rih
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Ruscists strike infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih

Russian strike hits infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Vilkul says

Russian occupation forces struck Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kryvyi Rih Defense Council head Oleksandr Vilkul reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat.

Later, explosions rocked Kryvyi Rih.

Aftermath

"An infrastructure facility was hit. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Vilkul added.

Read more: Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack

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Vilkul Oleksandr (94) Kryvyi Rih (526) shoot out (18065)
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