Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack

On the night of 8 October, Russian troops carried out a massive attack with "Shahed" kamikaze drones on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, on his Telegram channel.

According to him, about 30 Shahed-type strike drones were approaching the city. The Ukrainian Air Force also reported several groups of enemy UAVs moving in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Local residents report a series of explosions that were heard in different parts of the city. Details of the consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Read more on our Telegram channel