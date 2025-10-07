Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force
On the evening of Tuesday, 7 October, Russian occupiers continued attacking Ukraine with strike drones.
Censor.NET reported this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At 8:34 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of UAVs:
From Sumy region toward Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
In Chernihiv region, moving southwest.
In Poltava region, heading west.
In Kharkiv region, heading west.
From Poltava region toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 9:09 p.m., UAV movement was detected in Chernihiv region, heading toward Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts)..
At 9:20 p.m., a UAV was reported over Kyiv region, moving toward Yahotyn.
At 9:37 p.m., drones were reported moving toward Kyiv.
At 9:40 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported over Kyiv region, heading toward Ukrayinka.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password