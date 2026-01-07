Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia, damaging commercial facility. PHOTOS

Today, 7 January, in the evening, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia several times, resulting in destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The explosions that Zaporizhzhia residents may have heard were an enemy attack on one of the city’s districts.



Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the attack continues, so residents of communities where an alert has been declared should stay in safe places," he wrote.

Read more: Russians lower Shahed flight altitude in Zaporizhzhia from 3,000–4,000 m to 250 m, Fedorov says

Damage

Later, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia again. As a result of the attack, a commercial facility was damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

See more: One of most massive drone attacks on city of Zaporizhzhia: dozens of damaged houses and commercial premises. PHOTOS

Aftermath of the attack























