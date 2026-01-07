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Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia, damaging commercial facility. PHOTOS
Today, 7 January, in the evening, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia several times, resulting in destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The explosions that Zaporizhzhia residents may have heard were an enemy attack on one of the city’s districts.
Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the attack continues, so residents of communities where an alert has been declared should stay in safe places," he wrote.
Damage
Later, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia again. As a result of the attack, a commercial facility was damaged.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Aftermath of the attack
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