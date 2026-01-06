Russians lower Shahed flight altitude in Zaporizhzhia from 3,000–4,000 m to 250 m, Fedorov says

Russians have changed their drone tactics in Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET cites Ukrinform.

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According to him, Shaheds are now being launched at an altitude of 250 meters, whereas previously they flew at 3,000–4,000 meters. Fedorov stressed that the situation on the front line is being analyzed daily and new elements of the city’s and region’s defenses are being built, including anti-tank ditches.

"Previously, the enemy launched Shaheds and Molniyas along the Dnipro riverbed. Today, no, it can’t. Where is it launching them now? I won’t say, we’ll find out a bit later," Fedorov said.

He also reported that today, less than 10% of Molniya-type drones launched by the enemy make it to Zaporizhzhia. "There was a day when we shot down 86 Molniyas. That is a separate, major effort," the RMA head added.

See more: One of most massive drone attacks on city of Zaporizhzhia: dozens of damaged houses and commercial premises. PHOTOS