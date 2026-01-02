One of most massive drone attacks on city of Zaporizhzhia: dozens of damaged houses and commercial premises. PHOTOS

During the New Year holidays, the enemy continued to attack Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , according to Censor.NET.

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"One of the most massive drone attacks took place last night.

First of all, I would like to thank the Ukrainian Defence Forces - a significant part of the enemy targets were destroyed while still approaching the city. This is what allowed us to avoid casualties among the residents last night," he wrote.

Drone strikes

At the same time, the enemy managed to hit the city nine times with drones. Residential buildings, commercial facilities and infrastructure were hit.

As of this morning, we have recorded dozens of damaged houses and commercial premises.

See more: Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: two fires recorded in the city. PHOTOS

Injured

Thirty people who were injured during previous massive attacks remain in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia. Medical professionals are providing all necessary assistance.

Utility services, rescue workers and energy companies have been working around the clock since last night.

Energy

The enemy tried to strike the energy infrastructure again last night, but as of this morning, all subscribers in the region have electricity.

Watch more: Ruscists have been attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones for several hours. VIDEO+PHOTOS













