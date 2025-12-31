Ruscists have been attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones for several hours. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have been launching massive drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region for several hours.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"An air raid alert has been in effect in the Zaporizhzhia region for over four hours. The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population," the report says.
The head of the region said that the Russians have been attacking the regional centre with drones for several hours.
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