Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for as long as the Nazis’ war against the USSR, - Zelenskyy

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for as long as Nazi Germany's war against the Soviet Union.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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1418th day of the war

"We are not dragging time, unlike Russia. To be honest, they have already dragged their time. Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for as long as Nazi Germany's war against the Soviet Union. Today is the 1,418th day of Russia's war against Ukraine. They wanted to repeat – and they repeated the mockery of people, repeated fascism, repeated almost everything and the worst that happened in the 20th century. They even "created" the war with "shaheds" and ballistics against power plants and boiler rooms," the head of state said.

He noted that Russian troops are still trying to capture Donbas.

"They want to lie again that they have taken Kupiansk. They are dying endlessly in the fields of Zaporizhzhia. And they are still fighting against a single Ukraine – despite all the help from our partners, only our people are holding the front line," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, this says a lot about the system Putin has built and about him personally.

See more: Russia has long violated everything: norms of international law, laws of common sense, and all of God’s commandments, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The enemy loses 1,000 killed every day

"Russian losses now amount to at least 1,000 killed per day – since December, and this is how Russia is actually paying for the war not to end. This is madness," said the head of state.

He added that this Russian madness can only be stopped by combined forces – the forces of Europe and the United States of America, the forces of all our partners.

"Every day of war is a reminder that the world cannot protect itself from madmen. We must protect ourselves. We must stop Russia," the president stressed.

Read more: Without breakthrough in negotiations, war will remain difficult for Ukraine, - Estonian intelligence