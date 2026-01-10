Without breakthrough in negotiations, war will remain difficult for Ukraine, - Estonian intelligence

Active combat operations continue across the entire front line, and without a diplomatic breakthrough, the situation will not improve.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

"The intensity of hostilities was somewhat lower at the beginning and in the first days of the new year, but then increased significantly. The number of combat clashes per day has actually doubled since January 4 and reached a level of 200-230 clashes per day," he stressed.

The main efforts of the Russian Federation are focused on the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

According to Kiviselg, the focus of Russian forces' efforts has not changed since the second half of last year. This primarily concerns the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad section in the Donetsk region and the direction of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The Russian Federation remained highly active in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and in the southern Slobozhanskyi direction," the colonel noted.

He added that Russian units had managed to advance in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk, as well as in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Defense of the Armed Forces and counterattacks

Despite pressure from the enemy, Ukrainian forces continue to actively defend themselves.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continued active defensive operations, counterattacks in the Huliaipole area, and the liberation of Kupiansk," Kiviselg said.

Strikes on energy infrastructure: smaller scale, situation under control

The colonel also drew attention to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, over the past week, they have been less extensive than in December.

"It can be said that the situation with Ukraine's energy system remains under control to this day, or at least remained so until late yesterday evening," he explained.

Damage repair and power restoration efforts are currently underway in the affected regions.

Russia targets civilians and rescue workers

Kiviselg emphasized that Russia continues to strike critical infrastructure, demonstrating its brutal treatment of the civilian population.

According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that people who are engaged in eliminating the consequences of attacks or providing medical assistance are also being targeted.

Read more: Ukraine needs broad security guarantees after war, - Kallas

Strengthening air defense: two Patriot systems from Germany

The colonel noted the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense as a positive sign.

"At the end of last year, Ukraine's air defense was reinforced with two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems transferred from Germany, which were put on combat duty at the beginning of this year," he said.

According to Kiviselg, these systems will significantly strengthen the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure from airborne threats.