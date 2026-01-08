Ukraine needs broad security guarantees after war, - Kallas

Once the war is over, Ukraine will need reliable and long-term security guarantees to deter Russia from renewed aggression.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to ERR, this was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on the social media platform X.

"After the war, Ukraine will need broad security guarantees to deter Russia from renewing its aggression," Callas wrote.

According to her, a strong Ukrainian army, backed by international support, should be a key element of such guarantees.

"The Coalition of the Willing exists to turn plans into real protection. Leaders met in Paris to formalize these security guarantees. A stronger Ukrainian army, backed by multinational forces and the support of the United States," she emphasized.

The "coalition of the willing" and multinational forces

Kallas emphasized that, despite the efforts of the international community, Russia is currently rejecting peace initiatives.

"Our priority is to end the war, but right now Russia categorically rejects peace," said the EU's high representative.

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