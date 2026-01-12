Zelenskyy and Norway’s FM Eide discuss energy sector, diplomacy and efforts to achieve peace. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aid from Norway

"We appreciate Norway’s decision today to allocate a $400 million aid package for our country. This is very important and will truly support our people. During the meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, I thanked him for such substantial assistance, and for all the support packages for the military and energy sectors. I thank Norway for its help from the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression," the message said.

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The energy situation

The sides also discussed the energy situation in Ukraine. Russia attacks civilian infrastructure daily, especially energy facilities. I informed the minister about this.

What else was discussed?

"We talked separately about our diplomacy to achieve a dignified peace, Norway’s participation in the PURL initiative and the importance of its further development, as well as prospects for joint weapons production and other projects in the area of military cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

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