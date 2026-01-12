Zelenskyy has no cards, he has only one thing - Donald Trump, - Trump

US President Donald Trump is convinced that both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin currently want to conclude a peace agreement.

He stated this in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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On peace deal

"I am disappointed," Trump replied, commenting on the timing of a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine.

In addition, he once again expressed confidence that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly wants to conclude a peace agreement.

I think he wants to make a deal," Trump emphasised.

"There were times when I managed to deal with Putin, but Zelenskyy didn't want to make a deal, which shocked me. You saw a small example of this, sitting right there. Then there were times when it was the other way around. I think now they both want to make a deal, but we'll find out," he added.

Read more: White House dispute with Zelenskyy was useful to American people - Vance

On Zelenskyy's cards

He also mentioned the dispute in the Oval Office regarding the presence of cards in the possession of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That's true. Well, he doesn't have any cards. He didn't have any cards from day one. He only has one card. Donald Trump. If he didn't have Donald Trump, it would be a complete disaster, and he knows it, and European leaders know it, and everyone knows it," Trump assured.

Read more: After dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump watched in fury as Europe "embraced" him. Relations between them are still on brink - Politico

The Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during their meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the US was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had "shown disrespect".

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

On the evening of 4 March, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He stressed that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace.

Subsequently, Donald Trump delivered a historic speech to the US Congress.

According to the American leader, he received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his intention to sign an agreement on minerals, as well as his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table to bring about a strong and lasting peace. At the same time, he noted that his administration is engaged in serious discussions with the Russian side. Trump stressed that he had received "strong signals that they (the Russians. - Ed.) are ready for peace."

Later, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said that Trump, when referring to the "letter" from Zelenskyy, meant his post on X.

See more: Zelenskyy and Vance shook hands in the Vatican. PHOTO