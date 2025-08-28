White House dispute with Zelenskyy was beneficial to American people - Vance

US Vice President Jay Deane Vance believes that the dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in February 2025 was "useful" and helped bring the differences between Ukraine and the US to the forefront.

Yes, Vence expressed some regret about the tense meeting in February that shocked Europe.

"Look, sometimes people disagree. Would I want us to have a public fight in the Oval Office? Not necessarily," said the US vice president.

At the same time, according to him, this allowed "clarifying some real issues of disagreement" between Kyiv and Washington.

"Do I think it actually clarified some of the real issues of disagreement between the United States side and the Ukrainian side? Yes, and I think it was helpful for the American people to see that," Vance explained.

He noted that his frustration during the argument in the Oval Office was not so much a reflection of his feelings about Zelenskyy as it was about the Biden administration, which, according to him, provided Ukraine with billions in aid "without any real purpose, without any real diplomacy."

"That always disappointed me much more than Zelenskyy asking Washington for help. The fact is that the Biden administration had no plan for ending the war," Vance added.

The vice president noted that the Trump administration is currently "quite aligned with President Zelenskyy" on working toward a peace agreement.

"Even despite some differences, we certainly want to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity. We don't want Russia to take over the whole country," he concluded.

The dispute between Trump and Zelensky

We would like to remind you that on Friday, February 28, a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took place at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy began arguing and raised their voices during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

In Washington, no agreement was signed between Ukraine and the US on mineral resources.

After a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace and had "shown disrespect".

The international community and US officials have responded to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the US.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

On the evening of March 4, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about a lasting peace.

Subsequently, Donald Trump delivered a historic speech to the US Congress.

According to the American leader, he received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his intention to sign an agreement on minerals, as well as his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table to bring about a strong and lasting peace. At the same time, he noted that his administration is engaged in serious discussions with the Russian side. Trump stressed that he had received "strong signals that they (the Russians - Ed.) are ready for peace."

Later, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, stated that when Trump referred to a "letter" from Zelenskyy, he was referring to his post on X.

