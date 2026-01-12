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"There is no chance of ending war in 2026, but there is chance of ceasefire," - former Foreign Minister Kuleba
In 2026, there is a chance of achieving a ceasefire, but the war with Russia will not end.
This opinion was expressed by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
When asked if there was a chance that the war would end in 2026, he replied: "The war – no, but a ceasefire – yes."
In his opinion, Russia still has no motivation to end the war.
You see, wars stop when everyone has motivation. It can be positive or negative.
Russia is confident that it can achieve its goals by military means. Ukraine is confident that it can hold out. Trump, as paradoxical as it may sound, is running between Putin and Zelenskyy, trying to create negative and positive motivations for them, but it doesn't work anyway, Kuleba said.
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